Software Inc. update for 3 April 2022

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.13 (Unstable branch)

3 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Unstable branch

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.13

Changes

  • Updgraded from Unity 2017 to Unity 2018
  • Reduced impact of low creativity score for easy and medium difficulty
  • Project managers can now schedule updates
  • Subscription-based toggle is retained when clicking Make sequel from releases window
  • All errors found in furniture mods is now also displayed in main menu modding window
  • Added ability to pick lead designer specialization in new game menu
  • Added creativity estimation to design document window

Fixes

  • Product and component printers will no longer work in rented maps when the rooms they are in has not been rented
  • Fixed employees working bugs in update tasks being counted in such a way that player was not getting warning about missing specializations
  • Fixed fire inspectors requiring alarms and sprinklers in outdoor areas
  • Fixed how speed of update task is calculated
  • Fixed project management cancelling support work before any sales had been made
  • Fix for employees getting stuck waiting for an elevator until reload
  • Game will no longer load build and navigation boundaries that are defined in clockwise order in modded furniture

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.12

Changes

  • Added P-key to report screenshot and added screenshot preview to feedback window
  • Game no longer freezes on launch while loading steam workshop mods
  • Added window to visualize who is working on what for development tasks
  • Staff will now ignore which rooms they are assigned to when looking for a couch to loiter on

Fixes

  • Fixed receiving money for wind turbines when moving from rural plot, when they haven't been purchased yet
  • Fixed unlocking new furniture not making furniture visible immediately if build mode is active

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.11

Changes

  • Made lead designers with the private office demand prioritize rooms with only 1 PC, if they haven't been assigned to any (Finding a PC is still FCFS)
  • Made right click to drag compatible with all tools that use right click to cancel
  • Separated subscription based, software, hardware and add-on income in finance window
  • Added tooltip to finance window about not being able to use interest from bonds until withdrawn
  • Lead designer private office demand is now only breached if another employee in the room is also sitting at a computer

Fixes

  • Fixed lead designers having experience with software types that are not out yet
  • Fixed new task priotization algorithm for HR hiring and education ignoring player chosen specialization filter
  • Fixed changing the wrong team color if the team list is sorted by color
  • Fixed game breaking when publisher would try to market add-ons during development

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.10

Changes

  • Publishing deals now affect any forced add-ons as well, e.g. joysticks
  • Improved output of furniture editor when saving furniture with no base

Fixes

  • Made the demand breach notification work for founders demanding private offices
  • Fixed dirt paths no longer being visible
  • Fixed game sometimes overestimating active workers on a project causing slowdowns
  • Fixed IPs becoming public domain while a sequel is being developed and cancelling development
  • Fixed getting message about console running out of stock, when it was really a joystick halting sales for it

Changed depots in dev branch

View more data in app history for build 8489602
Software Inc. Windows Depot 362621
Software Inc. Linux Depot 362622
Software Inc. Mac Depot 362623
Software Inc. Window 64 Depot 362624
