Patch notes for Beta 1.1.13 (Unstable branch)

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.13
Changes
- Updgraded from Unity 2017 to Unity 2018
- Reduced impact of low creativity score for easy and medium difficulty
- Project managers can now schedule updates
- Subscription-based toggle is retained when clicking Make sequel from releases window
- All errors found in furniture mods is now also displayed in main menu modding window
- Added ability to pick lead designer specialization in new game menu
- Added creativity estimation to design document window
Fixes
- Product and component printers will no longer work in rented maps when the rooms they are in has not been rented
- Fixed employees working bugs in update tasks being counted in such a way that player was not getting warning about missing specializations
- Fixed fire inspectors requiring alarms and sprinklers in outdoor areas
- Fixed how speed of update task is calculated
- Fixed project management cancelling support work before any sales had been made
- Fix for employees getting stuck waiting for an elevator until reload
- Game will no longer load build and navigation boundaries that are defined in clockwise order in modded furniture
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.12
Changes
- Added P-key to report screenshot and added screenshot preview to feedback window
- Game no longer freezes on launch while loading steam workshop mods
- Added window to visualize who is working on what for development tasks
- Staff will now ignore which rooms they are assigned to when looking for a couch to loiter on
Fixes
- Fixed receiving money for wind turbines when moving from rural plot, when they haven't been purchased yet
- Fixed unlocking new furniture not making furniture visible immediately if build mode is active
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.11
Changes
- Made lead designers with the private office demand prioritize rooms with only 1 PC, if they haven't been assigned to any (Finding a PC is still FCFS)
- Made right click to drag compatible with all tools that use right click to cancel
- Separated subscription based, software, hardware and add-on income in finance window
- Added tooltip to finance window about not being able to use interest from bonds until withdrawn
- Lead designer private office demand is now only breached if another employee in the room is also sitting at a computer
Fixes
- Fixed lead designers having experience with software types that are not out yet
- Fixed new task priotization algorithm for HR hiring and education ignoring player chosen specialization filter
- Fixed changing the wrong team color if the team list is sorted by color
- Fixed game breaking when publisher would try to market add-ons during development
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.10
Changes
- Publishing deals now affect any forced add-ons as well, e.g. joysticks
- Improved output of furniture editor when saving furniture with no base
Fixes
- Made the demand breach notification work for founders demanding private offices
- Fixed dirt paths no longer being visible
- Fixed game sometimes overestimating active workers on a project causing slowdowns
- Fixed IPs becoming public domain while a sequel is being developed and cancelling development
- Fixed getting message about console running out of stock, when it was really a joystick halting sales for it
