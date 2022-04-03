Desecrators 0.6.0 - Rivals

Desecrators 0.6.0 features rival desecrators and a reworked star map. Watch out for sudden deadly incursions from rival factions.
The star map has been reworked into a shorter more clear run-based structure. Older saves are not compatible and will be overwritten.
New features
- Added rivals
- Reworked star map progression
Level changes
- Added forcefields
- Added phantom walls
- Added Derelict tileset
- Added various new room types
- Increase door spawn rate
- Reworked locked doors:
- Improved placement
- Increased spawn rate
- Non-secret locked doorways are now visible on the map
- New enemies added:
- Stalker
- Flash-Stalker
- Chamo-Fighter
Gameplay changes
- Damage to player ships no longer applies torque
- Damage impact forces are no longer affected by difficulty scaling
- Increased AI reaction time
- Lowered enemy health
- Increased splash radius of secondary weapons
- Increased Pyro damage vs. static objects
- Increased flare lifetime and intensity
- Increased headlight range
- Reduced Heavy Turret turn rate
Misc
- Reworked Chamo shader
- Reworked weapon impact FX
- Improved particle rendering for most FX
- Fixed a bug where AI sight would be blocked by a previously destroyed portal object
- Fixed projectile impact forces being applied multiple times when hitting invulnerable targets
- Fixed weapon sound playback being delayed in very large levels
