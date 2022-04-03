 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 3 April 2022

Desecrators 0.6.0 - Rivals

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Desecrators 0.6.0 features rival desecrators and a reworked star map. Watch out for sudden deadly incursions from rival factions.
The star map has been reworked into a shorter more clear run-based structure. Older saves are not compatible and will be overwritten.

New features

  • Added rivals
  • Reworked star map progression

Level changes

  • Added forcefields
  • Added phantom walls
  • Added Derelict tileset
  • Added various new room types
  • Increase door spawn rate
  • Reworked locked doors:
  • Improved placement
  • Increased spawn rate
  • Non-secret locked doorways are now visible on the map
  • New enemies added:
  • Stalker
  • Flash-Stalker
  • Chamo-Fighter

Gameplay changes

  • Damage to player ships no longer applies torque
  • Damage impact forces are no longer affected by difficulty scaling
  • Increased AI reaction time
  • Lowered enemy health
  • Increased splash radius of secondary weapons
  • Increased Pyro damage vs. static objects
  • Increased flare lifetime and intensity
  • Increased headlight range
  • Reduced Heavy Turret turn rate

Misc

  • Reworked Chamo shader
  • Reworked weapon impact FX
  • Improved particle rendering for most FX
  • Fixed a bug where AI sight would be blocked by a previously destroyed portal object
  • Fixed projectile impact forces being applied multiple times when hitting invulnerable targets
  • Fixed weapon sound playback being delayed in very large levels

