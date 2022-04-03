 Skip to content

Vibrant Venture update for 3 April 2022

Alpha Update 7.1.0

Build 8489346

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new minor update has been released for Vibrant Venture with a couple of bug fixes and a new controller joystick deadzone option! Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update.

See the changelog below for details.

  • Added a new joystick deadzone option for controllers
  • Overhauled Centeel collision generation to prevent getting stuck between segments
  • Fixed a tile error in 3-3
  • Fixed the walking animation playing too fast while entering the Conductor fight in 3-2

Changed files in this update

