Alpha Update 7.1.0

A new minor update has been released for Vibrant Venture with a couple of bug fixes and a new controller joystick deadzone option! Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update.
See the changelog below for details.
- Added a new joystick deadzone option for controllers
- Overhauled Centeel collision generation to prevent getting stuck between segments
- Fixed a tile error in 3-3
- Fixed the walking animation playing too fast while entering the Conductor fight in 3-2
Changed files in this update