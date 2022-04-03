03.04.2022 Update Notes

- Office price lowered to 100
- Fixed a bug that caused the text to appear strange when looking at the fuel cap
- Fixed vehicle disappearing bug
- You now get a notification when you plant something that you need to water it
- Changed the visual of the buttons in the main menu
- Fixed the bug where sometimes the location of parts such as the vehicle door would change when you load the game
- Now your license plate loads correctly
- Engine running noise reduced
- Added rear red lights to ai vehicles
- It's easier to fill fuel now
- Now accept customer task is completed if we receive customers in another way
- Fixed a bug where the customer got on when no one was in the car
- AI now pays more attention to traffic lights
- The red transition time of traffic lights has been changed, you will now be caught less red lights.
- Now customers go to the nearest door
- Earning multiplier increased 0.04 to 0.06 (means more money)
- Added steering wheel depth adjustment
- Added steering wheel height adjustment
- Roulette works better now
- We can now sell vehicles from the computer
- No longer starts in minus condition when a new part set
- Fixed a bug that caused people at the edge of the screen to disappear from view
Feel free to reach me on discord <3
https://discord.gg/25WPVzNJ
