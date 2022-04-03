 Skip to content

Taxi Simulator update for 3 April 2022

03.04.2022 Update Notes

03.04.2022 Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Office price lowered to 100
  • Fixed a bug that caused the text to appear strange when looking at the fuel cap
  • Fixed vehicle disappearing bug
  • You now get a notification when you plant something that you need to water it
  • Changed the visual of the buttons in the main menu
  • Fixed the bug where sometimes the location of parts such as the vehicle door would change when you load the game
  • Now your license plate loads correctly
  • Engine running noise reduced
  • Added rear red lights to ai vehicles
  • It's easier to fill fuel now
  • Now accept customer task is completed if we receive customers in another way
  • Fixed a bug where the customer got on when no one was in the car
  • AI now pays more attention to traffic lights
  • The red transition time of traffic lights has been changed, you will now be caught less red lights.
  • Now customers go to the nearest door
  • Earning multiplier increased 0.04 to 0.06 (means more money)
  • Added steering wheel depth adjustment
  • Added steering wheel height adjustment
  • Roulette works better now
  • We can now sell vehicles from the computer
  • No longer starts in minus condition when a new part set
  • Fixed a bug that caused people at the edge of the screen to disappear from view

