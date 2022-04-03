 Skip to content

Space Station Designer Playtest update for 3 April 2022

Space Station Designer 0.4.21

Build 8489251

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Sunday! We've uploaded a build that addresses the tutorials issue raised on this thread by user Astradaha.

Please let us know if you run into any other issues so that we can look into them.

--Ignacio

Changed files in this update

Space Station Designer Playtest Depot macOS Depot 1672801
  • Loading history…
Space Station Designer Playtest Depot Windows Depot 1672802
  • Loading history…
