 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Black Forest update for 3 April 2022

Hotfix and New Building

Share · View all patches · Build 8489241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hotfix for tents and the Refugee Camp map
  • New Building: Herbalist (speeds up healing)
  • Fixed: Destroyed fields no longer show a drought icon
  • Improved location and visuals of building status icons
  • The peasant list now shows with ice-blue color if someone is sleeping in a tent (cold)
  • Vacant houses no longer turn on their lights

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.