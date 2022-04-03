- Hotfix for tents and the Refugee Camp map
- New Building: Herbalist (speeds up healing)
- Fixed: Destroyed fields no longer show a drought icon
- Improved location and visuals of building status icons
- The peasant list now shows with ice-blue color if someone is sleeping in a tent (cold)
- Vacant houses no longer turn on their lights
Black Forest update for 3 April 2022
Hotfix and New Building
