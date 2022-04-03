 Skip to content

Seal World update for 3 April 2022

Bug fixes patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-FIXED THE INFINITE FIBSH GLITCH :d

-fixed collision with science chair, caffe table
-fixed science escape out of bounds through wall
-fixed smoothies respawning (they might stay active if you already had this issue on your save file)
-fixed talking to microscope scientist instead of using trapdoor
-3 science jumps were made slightly less frustrating
-couple of seals were not affected by seal noises volume setting
-gold fish achievement not triggering likely fixed
-bank "-nil" text instead of fish amount likely fixed

+1 achievement "Breaking Point"

