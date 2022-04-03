Bug fixes patch

-FIXED THE INFINITE FIBSH GLITCH :d
-fixed collision with science chair, caffe table
-fixed science escape out of bounds through wall
-fixed smoothies respawning (they might stay active if you already had this issue on your save file)
-fixed talking to microscope scientist instead of using trapdoor
-3 science jumps were made slightly less frustrating
-couple of seals were not affected by seal noises volume setting
-gold fish achievement not triggering likely fixed
-bank "-nil" text instead of fish amount likely fixed
+1 achievement "Breaking Point"
Changed files in this update