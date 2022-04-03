 Skip to content

PsiloSybil update for 3 April 2022

Patch notes Beta 0.6.0-b

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that occurred in certain locales where time-trial ghost data was produced mangled and unreadable. (These locales are specifically the ones in which the time counter displays with a comma instead of a period for the decimals). This bug has nothing to do with the newer system and was always present. From now on ghosts should be produced correctly on all locales. Previous mangled ghosts produced by this bug are irrecoverable and should be deleted.

