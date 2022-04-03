- Fixed a bug that occurred in certain locales where time-trial ghost data was produced mangled and unreadable. (These locales are specifically the ones in which the time counter displays with a comma instead of a period for the decimals). This bug has nothing to do with the newer system and was always present. From now on ghosts should be produced correctly on all locales. Previous mangled ghosts produced by this bug are irrecoverable and should be deleted.
PsiloSybil update for 3 April 2022
Patch notes Beta 0.6.0-b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update