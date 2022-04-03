v1.2: Followers and quests

- A new orchestral main theme for the main menu
- Added “auto-generate” option when starting a new game. You can let the AI auto-generate your starting character/world background info.
- Added AI detection for the following: Quest detection, gaining a follower.
- Follower system: If the AI decides you gain a follower, this character now follows you to every area and is included in the prompt, hence has a chance to intervene during NPC interactions or combat with the enemy.
- Quest system: A simplistic quest system at the moment, but the AI checks whether the quest can be reasonably completed in the area. Then, it checks whether the quest was successful given the story events. If you have trouble triggering a quest, just keep pestering NPC's for "quest", "mission", "what can I help you with" etc.
- A cute doggo pic for npc placeholder texture (our little doggo).
- Reduced loading time
Known issues with fixes coming soon: Accuracy of event detection needs work. Grid becomes cluttered in the UI when more than 3 elements exist.
