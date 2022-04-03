 Skip to content

Project Psycho update for 3 April 2022

ui radial menu + new weapons + new laser system + new fixes

Build 8488338

Patchnotes via Steam Community


this update cames with:
-new dynamic radial menu syste (no more numbers) only click ALT + MOUSE ROTATION
-added new guns (ak47 currently bugged,famas again,kriss vector)
-fixed ragdoll big
-new laser system with crosshair so you guys cant confuse where the char actually it is
-grapple system (press f in punch mode)
-removed cars due multiple bugs
-arrow fixed some collisions

