重构 update for 3 April 2022

v0.57 Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8488188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

** Bug Fixed [/ b]
Fixed an issue where joint operations were not working
Fixed an issue where gold gained in battle was saved even after loading
Fix the blinking TIPS problem on the map guide interface
Fixed an issue where the tower would still sound after entering the game after turning off the sound
Fixed an issue with ultra high wave number overflow in Endless mode
Fixed turret damage display overflow

[b]Optimization **
Joint operations, ice-breaking bullet description optimization

