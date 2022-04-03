 Skip to content

Shattered Pixel Dungeon update for 3 April 2022

v1.2.1

v1.2.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Dungeoneers! v1.2.1 has taken a bit longer than a patch usually does for me, but contains a bunch of fixes and a few little UI improvements as well.

You can check the in-game games screen for a full list of changes, but here's a quick summary of the most important adjustments:

  • Added a 'new game' and 'menu' button when the player gets a game over.
  • Reduced huntress unlock requirement to 10 enemies hit with thrown weapons from 15.
  • Made surprise attack VFX a bit more obvious.
  • Removed gold as a possible random loot from crystal choice rooms.
  • Updated translations and translators credits.
  • Fixed ~20 bugs, including a few crash bugs, several quirks with the new interface, errors with the new magical fire rooms, and various other issues.

Changed files in this update

Shattered Pixel Dungeon Windows Depot 1769171
  • Loading history…
Shattered Pixel Dungeon Mac Depot 1769172
  • Loading history…
Shattered Pixel Dungeon Linux Depot 1769173
  • Loading history…
