Hey Dungeoneers! v1.2.1 has taken a bit longer than a patch usually does for me, but contains a bunch of fixes and a few little UI improvements as well.
You can check the in-game games screen for a full list of changes, but here's a quick summary of the most important adjustments:
- Added a 'new game' and 'menu' button when the player gets a game over.
- Reduced huntress unlock requirement to 10 enemies hit with thrown weapons from 15.
- Made surprise attack VFX a bit more obvious.
- Removed gold as a possible random loot from crystal choice rooms.
- Updated translations and translators credits.
- Fixed ~20 bugs, including a few crash bugs, several quirks with the new interface, errors with the new magical fire rooms, and various other issues.
Changed files in this update