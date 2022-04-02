Sound effects and key binding updates

Sound effects have been reworked massively. There are now 3 in game soundtracks.
Key binding for nonqwerty keyboards is now supported but individual keys will need to be bound manually.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Sound effects have been reworked massively. There are now 3 in game soundtracks.
Key binding for nonqwerty keyboards is now supported but individual keys will need to be bound manually.
Changed files in this update