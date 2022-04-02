 Skip to content

_keyboardkommander update for 2 April 2022

Sound effects and key binding updates

Sound effects have been reworked massively. There are now 3 in game soundtracks.

Key binding for nonqwerty keyboards is now supported but individual keys will need to be bound manually.

