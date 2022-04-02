BIG UPDATE! Cloud Save and more!

Big update!
Virtual Aquarium is out of Early Acces to the normal version !!
Thanks to all the players who commented, gave new ideas and used additional content from the game! We take your opinion and opinion into account and try to incorporate your ideas into our game. We hope you all enjoy this update!
Changes that have occurred:
- game optimization improved
- improved animations of converting fish while swimming - it adds more dynamics to our aquarium
- added dying fish animation
- fish list bug fixed
- added live fish counter
- updated movie - tutorial
- the food scale for fish has been improved
- Cloud Save has been added - thanks to this, after installing our Virtual Aquarium on another computer, you will have the same fish as on your main computer
- the scale of some fish has been corrected
- DLC 3 has been added and it includes another 9 species of fish
