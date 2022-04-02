Version 0.2.0 has been released!

New Features
- Health packs have been added to the map! You can now repair all of the damage you took because you didn't learn how to dodge.
- There's some new background assets on the map, including additional asteroids and a planet which is most definitely NOT Earth. If you though that was Earth, that's a sign for you to review some basic geography.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed various issues around hosting and joining games. This means there are now even less excuses for not playing this game with your friends.
- Fixed a bug where multiple target locks would be reported as in-progress, even though there was only a single target lock in progress on the ship. Now you can panic a little less about incoming missiles. Just a little.
- If a host's game crashes, their room will disappear in 90 seconds or less. Please try not to crash.
Known Issues
- Sometimes, when joining a game, you'll get stuck at the scoreboard waiting to spawn. Leaving the game and rejoining should fix the issue. (I thought I fixed this bug, but I did not.)
Want to help playtest the newest features? Head on over to the official Discord server for information on playtesting sessions, or to post feedback!
