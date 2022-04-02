 Skip to content

The Ultimate Game update for 2 April 2022

Update v0.5.5.1 (April 2, 2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

AutoReach
  • Players will now automatically reach for nearby discs!
  • Players will jump towards disc when automatically reaching
Technology Upgrades
  • Game Engine - Unity (2020.3.26f1)
  • Network Framework - Mirror (57.0.0)
  • Transport - New Steam Relay Network
Cinematics
  • Cinemachine framework implemented
  • Pull cinematics
  • Smoother transitions and blending
  • Brief slow-mo on Interceptions

Fixed

  • Cleaned up event card display
  • Missing file loading issue
  • Broken Network game flows
  • Stuck Main Menu state

Changed files in this update

