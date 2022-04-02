Update v0.5.5.1 (April 2, 2022)

Features
AutoReach
- Players will now automatically reach for nearby discs!
- Players will jump towards disc when automatically reaching
Technology Upgrades
- Game Engine - Unity (2020.3.26f1)
- Network Framework - Mirror (57.0.0)
- Transport - New Steam Relay Network
Cinematics
- Cinemachine framework implemented
- Pull cinematics
- Smoother transitions and blending
- Brief slow-mo on Interceptions
Fixed
- Cleaned up event card display
- Missing file loading issue
- Broken Network game flows
- Stuck Main Menu state
Changed files in this update