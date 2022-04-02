- Fixed bug with uneven distribution of vicarious LP when multiple party members were the same class.
- Fixed bug where the Sentry could get stuck in a loop nuking a covering party member.
- Fixed bug where sometimes a stolen item could be kept after being defeated.
- Focus Energy, Duel Ready, and Dueller (ie, 100% crit) now properly apply to magic.
- Smoke Bomb was given a new animation.
- Fixed typo in a passive ability.
Crystal Project update for 2 April 2022
Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
