Crystal Project update for 2 April 2022

Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.3

Build 8487507

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug with uneven distribution of vicarious LP when multiple party members were the same class.
  • Fixed bug where the Sentry could get stuck in a loop nuking a covering party member.
  • Fixed bug where sometimes a stolen item could be kept after being defeated.
  • Focus Energy, Duel Ready, and Dueller (ie, 100% crit) now properly apply to magic.
  • Smoke Bomb was given a new animation.
  • Fixed typo in a passive ability.

