Guildford Castle VR update for 2 April 2022

Guildford Castle VR Patch 2

2 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Teleportation now works in the following areas:

  • Modern day basement of the keep
  • Smaller rooms on the first floor of the modern day keep
  • 12th century reconstruction of the Main Chamber
  • Top of the keep in 14th century Guildford
  • The entire inner bailey/historical palace area

Collision have been improved in the following areas:

  • Tunnel in modern Guildford
  • Fixed a number of collision glitches around the wider 14th century environment

Visual improvements:

  • Fixed visual glitches around the modern day tunnel area

