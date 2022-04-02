Guildford Castle VR Patch 2

Teleportation now works in the following areas:
- Modern day basement of the keep
- Smaller rooms on the first floor of the modern day keep
- 12th century reconstruction of the Main Chamber
- Top of the keep in 14th century Guildford
- The entire inner bailey/historical palace area
Collision have been improved in the following areas:
- Tunnel in modern Guildford
- Fixed a number of collision glitches around the wider 14th century environment
Visual improvements:
- Fixed visual glitches around the modern day tunnel area
