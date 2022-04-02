 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Into The Flames update for 2 April 2022

3.7.0E

Share · View all patches · Build 8487433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 3.7.0E

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed floating blue light on Garbage Truck
  • Fixed Engine 3 Lightbar
  • Fixed Scaling issue with some components on engine 2
  • Fixed client sided issue with mirrors not shutting off when exiting the truck
  • Fixed Nozzle pick up collision preventing players from re-picking up hose
  • Fixed glitch that allowed two trucks to connect to same hydrant (Would bug first trucks hose)
  • Fixed nozzle being unable to be removed if hose is destroyed
  • Fixed Tanker 2 Amber Tail board lights
  • Fixed player house menu getting stuck if opening general menu
  • Fixed bad collisions around 15 Pine Ave preventing players from entering building
  • Fixed Crouching players clipping through ground ( Has been a bug since the original launch in 2020)
  • Fixed victim return portion of the tutorial

Sirens

  • Exiting truck will auto shut off all sirens. " Auto Q will finish Cycle"

Map Bug

  • Made small change to code to see if it corrects it.

Fire Update

  • Foam is no longer a requirement to put out hotter fires. However not using foam on them will take twice as long for them to be extinguished .
    Tutorial
  • Changed fire from being instantly put out to just having half health from normal fires
  • Changed pry bar to proper term halligan in tutorial

Optimizations

  • Performed more smaller optimizations to open world
  • Optimized fires/smoke a bit more

Plywood + Glass windows [Recently added ones]

  • Added wood + glass effect when breaking

Command System

  • added buttons under establish command in CAD that allows you to place it under control, and upgrade alarm

Traffic

  • Lowered the amount of traffic per server until it is better optimized. Numbers will be adjusted further upon server feedback.

Light / Default = 25 cars [Total] originally 75
Med = 50 Cars [Total] originally 150
Heavy = 100 Cars [ Total ] Originally 200

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 1222301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.