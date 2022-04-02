Build 3.7.0E
Bug Fixes
- Fixed floating blue light on Garbage Truck
- Fixed Engine 3 Lightbar
- Fixed Scaling issue with some components on engine 2
- Fixed client sided issue with mirrors not shutting off when exiting the truck
- Fixed Nozzle pick up collision preventing players from re-picking up hose
- Fixed glitch that allowed two trucks to connect to same hydrant (Would bug first trucks hose)
- Fixed nozzle being unable to be removed if hose is destroyed
- Fixed Tanker 2 Amber Tail board lights
- Fixed player house menu getting stuck if opening general menu
- Fixed bad collisions around 15 Pine Ave preventing players from entering building
- Fixed Crouching players clipping through ground ( Has been a bug since the original launch in 2020)
- Fixed victim return portion of the tutorial
Sirens
- Exiting truck will auto shut off all sirens. " Auto Q will finish Cycle"
Map Bug
- Made small change to code to see if it corrects it.
Fire Update
- Foam is no longer a requirement to put out hotter fires. However not using foam on them will take twice as long for them to be extinguished .
Tutorial
- Changed fire from being instantly put out to just having half health from normal fires
- Changed pry bar to proper term halligan in tutorial
Optimizations
- Performed more smaller optimizations to open world
- Optimized fires/smoke a bit more
Plywood + Glass windows [Recently added ones]
- Added wood + glass effect when breaking
Command System
- added buttons under establish command in CAD that allows you to place it under control, and upgrade alarm
Traffic
- Lowered the amount of traffic per server until it is better optimized. Numbers will be adjusted further upon server feedback.
Light / Default = 25 cars [Total] originally 75
Med = 50 Cars [Total] originally 150
Heavy = 100 Cars [ Total ] Originally 200
Changed files in this update