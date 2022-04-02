- Fixed a bug reported on Discord re success falling through to the PC's execution
- More resolution with Markos
- Separated out Photine/Isidorus merged scene
- Feeding bug with Persa in the squat fixed
Vampire: The Masquerade — Sins of the Sires update for 2 April 2022
April 2nd Patch
