 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Brass: Birmingham update for 3 April 2022

v1.1.616 - Bugfixing update 20

Share · View all patches · Build 8487207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix: Infinie "Waiting..." in network game when oponnent have used the last industry
Bugfix: Small UI Fixes
New: Spanish localization
New: French localization

Changed files in this update

Brass: Birmingham Windows Depot 1287921
  • Loading history…
Brass: Birmingham MacOS Depot 1287922
  • Loading history…
Brass: Birmingham Linux Depot 1287923
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.