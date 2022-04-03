Bugfix: Infinie "Waiting..." in network game when oponnent have used the last industry
Bugfix: Small UI Fixes
New: Spanish localization
New: French localization
Brass: Birmingham update for 3 April 2022
v1.1.616 - Bugfixing update 20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugfix: Infinie "Waiting..." in network game when oponnent have used the last industry
Brass: Birmingham Windows Depot 1287921
- Loading history…
Brass: Birmingham MacOS Depot 1287922
- Loading history…
Brass: Birmingham Linux Depot 1287923
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update