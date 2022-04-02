 Skip to content

Escort Simulator 2 update for 2 April 2022

Strip Scene Animation patch fix v.1.26.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A minor patch that re-establishes the animation connection in the strip dance and show scenes.

This patch also addresses breast bounce and small hair bug in strip dance and shower scenes.

Changed files in this update

Escort Simulator 2 Content Depot 1857021
  • Loading history…
Escort Simulator 2 MAC Depot 1857022
  • Loading history…
