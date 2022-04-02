Version 0.8 is now live!

Hello,
The game has been updated! Additions and fixes since 0.79:
0.79 -> 0.80
-
Residential quarter buildings now enabled only when adopting an ideology.
-
Added ideology unlock icon.
-
Added color indication on timer slider for revolution.
-
Updated some of the translations with new terms. More work on overall translations will be done once ideology is fully implemented to get all localizations up to par.
-
Changed disaster likelihood during revolution.
-
Added an education affector so that education locally is affected more by changes in overall education policy as well as ideology.
-
Added passive effects of ideology buildings
-
Started adding ideology building transformation into culture buildings when switching ideologies. Additional work will be done shortly.
-
Fixed incorrect sign in ideology effect on crime (revolutions had positive effect on crime, not negative).
-
Fixed population growth behavior during revolutions, was pushing people INTO the city, rather than out.
-
Fixed UI, so revolution immidietly resets the revolution timer.
-
Fixed null ref error in ideology building unlock script.
-
Fixed cost info credit display issue (credits marked red even when you have enough money).
More to come in the upcoming week, particularly around ideology and ideology building effects.
/ Nick
