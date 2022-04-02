 Skip to content

Atmocity update for 2 April 2022

Version 0.8 is now live!

Hello,

The game has been updated! Additions and fixes since 0.79:

0.79 -> 0.80

  • Residential quarter buildings now enabled only when adopting an ideology.

  • Added ideology unlock icon.

  • Added color indication on timer slider for revolution.

  • Updated some of the translations with new terms. More work on overall translations will be done once ideology is fully implemented to get all localizations up to par.

  • Changed disaster likelihood during revolution.

  • Added an education affector so that education locally is affected more by changes in overall education policy as well as ideology.

  • Added passive effects of ideology buildings

  • Started adding ideology building transformation into culture buildings when switching ideologies. Additional work will be done shortly.

  • Fixed incorrect sign in ideology effect on crime (revolutions had positive effect on crime, not negative).

  • Fixed population growth behavior during revolutions, was pushing people INTO the city, rather than out.

  • Fixed UI, so revolution immidietly resets the revolution timer.

  • Fixed null ref error in ideology building unlock script.

  • Fixed cost info credit display issue (credits marked red even when you have enough money).

More to come in the upcoming week, particularly around ideology and ideology building effects.

/ Nick

