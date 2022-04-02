 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dr Greenstuff update for 2 April 2022

Chapter 5 bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8487006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chapter 5:
Bug Fix
-Compass is out of the screen -Fixed-
-Bag of seeds generate an error or goes negative -Fixed-
-We should maintain W+Z to go forward on the ATV -Fixed-
-Harvester get stuck -Fixed-
-Harvester have difficulty to hang weed plant -Fixed-
-The planter often walks in the air -Fixed-
-Not enought seeds in the bag -Fixed-
-Weed chest fall off the truck too easily -Fixed-
-The goat is hard to find -Fixed-

Changed files in this update

Dr Greenstuff Content Depot 892381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.