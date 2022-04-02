Chapter 5:
Bug Fix
-Compass is out of the screen -Fixed-
-Bag of seeds generate an error or goes negative -Fixed-
-We should maintain W+Z to go forward on the ATV -Fixed-
-Harvester get stuck -Fixed-
-Harvester have difficulty to hang weed plant -Fixed-
-The planter often walks in the air -Fixed-
-Not enought seeds in the bag -Fixed-
-Weed chest fall off the truck too easily -Fixed-
-The goat is hard to find -Fixed-
Dr Greenstuff update for 2 April 2022
Chapter 5 bug fix
Chapter 5:
Changed files in this update