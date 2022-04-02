 Skip to content

Knightfall: A Daring Journey update for 2 April 2022

Knightfall: Patch 2 - Go forth without the fort!

Hello everyone! Thank you all for playing, seeing the response to the game has been incredible and we hope to spend the weekend fixing some of the issues you've reported to us.

Patch notes:

  • Removed West Fort and East Fort to allow for bigger battles at the final castle.
  • Optimized audio implementation performance. This should give players slightly better frame rates


Make sure to restart the game completely and verify the integrity of the game-files in order to recieve the patch!

