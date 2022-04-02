 Skip to content

Sigh of the Abyss: Shadow Bonds update for 2 April 2022

Shadow Bonds pre-release patch 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, envoys!

We just pushed a pre-release patch for Shadow Bonds.

Here's what changed:

  • Lowered default volume at startup || If you already started the game, your own settings will be given priority.
  • Added humor indicators to the first humor choice
  • Added a bit of tutorial text when unlocking the first codex entry || This should offer more guidance to players!
  • Fixed some stray typos
  • Bardier music plays at the Rose during specific scenes
  • Minor change to Marané's CG
  • Fixed a small issue in Ornell's evening event
  • Added UI sounds to the content warning screen and the credits screen

We also made some under-the-hood changes to the way the character creation screen works.
This will unfortunately break existing saves in the first scene (everything that happens before going to the Refrain).

Thank you all for testing the game!

