CUCKOLD SIMULATOR: Life as a Beta Male Cuck update for 2 April 2022

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR 0.7.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR's 0.7.0 update (part 1) has arrived. I have worked hard to get this out as fast as possible. Part 2 will come eventually. If I feel like it.

New Content

  • A new and original character, Cuck Smith, has arrived. Cuck Smith one of Cuckold's favorite actors, and has starred in many hit TV series such as The Fresh Cuck of No-Hair and Men in Wife. Make sure to tune into the 66th annual OSKARS to see if he wins any awards!

Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous

  • Tweaked shadow settings, should look somewhat better.
  • Discord added back to title screen.
  • Other stuff I forgot.

