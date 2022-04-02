CUCKOLD SIMULATOR 0.7.0 Update

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR's 0.7.0 update (part 1) has arrived. I have worked hard to get this out as fast as possible. Part 2 will come eventually. If I feel like it.
New Content
- A new and original character, Cuck Smith, has arrived. Cuck Smith one of Cuckold's favorite actors, and has starred in many hit TV series such as The Fresh Cuck of No-Hair and Men in Wife. Make sure to tune into the 66th annual OSKARS to see if he wins any awards!
Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous
- Tweaked shadow settings, should look somewhat better.
- Discord added back to title screen.
- Other stuff I forgot.
Changed files in this update