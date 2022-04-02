 Skip to content

To Make a Game update for 2 April 2022

French Translation Hot Fix!

Share · View all patches · Build 8486876

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to the great help of Sarry I was able to improve the French translation. (He also improved the font for readability in French)

Changed files in this update

To Make a Game Content Depot 1889001
