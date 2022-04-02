English
#########Content##############
A'Ti will now mention the quarantined neighborhood when you ask him about anything weird in town.
Added item drop list on infected females in the Quarantined Neighborhood.
New skill: Poison Mist
New minor boss: COVID-19 Vector
Mission "A Janitor's Job" may now have the COVID-19 Vector as the target. (It usually has a higher gold reward than the slime)
Increased the number of "A Janitor's Job" A'Ti can provide every time.
The Sewer Overgrowth is now immune to poison and bleeding. It also has a high resistance to burning.
#########DEBUG###############
Fixed a bug that infected females are not recognized by the game as biologically human females.
简体中文
#########Content##############
阿提现在会在你询问他当地有什么奇怪的事情的时候提到被隔离的小区。
在被隔离的小区的女性感染者身上加入了物品掉落列表。
新技能：毒雾
新的小型BOSS：新冠载体
任务『一份保洁工作』现在可能的目标中包含了新冠载体。（一般这个BOSS的金钱报酬高于史莱姆。）
增加了阿提每次提供的『一份保洁工作』的数量。
下水道增生物现在对中毒和流血免疫。并对燃烧有更高的抗性。
#########DEBUG###############
修复了游戏未能正确识别女性感染者在生物学上是人类女性的bug。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 2 April 2022
Update, Version 20220402
English
