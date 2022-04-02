Share · View all patches · Build 8486854 · Last edited 2 April 2022 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Dear Tycoons,

Update #3

[v1.05]

**Difficulty Levels are implemented.

Presets: [Easy] [Normal] [Hard]**

Starting Money: [40k] [20k] [10k]

It's how much money you want to start with.

Bankruptcy: [OFF] [-10000] [-5000]

[-5000]: Your factory will go bankrupt when your balance drops to -5000.

[-10000]: Your factory will go bankrupt when your balance drops to -10000.

[OFF]: Your factory will never go bankrupt.

Robot Level-up: [Fast] [Normal] [Slow]

If set to fast, your robots will level-up faster.

Factory Level-up: [Fast] [Normal] [Slow]

If set to fast, you will get more XP per product.

Market Difficulty: [Easy] [Normal] [Hard]

It affects market prices and special order time-limits.

Market Stability: [Stable] [Normal] [Unstable]

It affects price-difference between market-cycles.

If set to unstable, high price-changes may occur.

Robot Charge & Oil Capacity: [High] [Normal] [Low]

It affects the frequency of robots going to chargers and lubricators.

If set to high, robots go to chargers and lubricators less frequently.

Please keep reporting if you see anything!

Thanks so much for all the support!

TR Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/