Move Dodge and Kill update for 2 April 2022

Drone Update!

2 April 2022

This update contains new items: Automatic Drone!
The drone automatically aims the enemies and shot at them.

Different type of drone exists:

  • Shield drone: This drone can block enemy bullets
  • Shooting drone: This drone can shot bullet at enemies
  • Laser drone: This drone can shot laser beam at enemies

2 specific skill have been added for drones.

Other improvements:

  • Player now gains gold at the end of each room
  • Increase attack bot damage
  • Increase thorn skill damage
  • Show unlocked skill points for each room
  • Add giveup button to restart a run
  • When player find all the keys in a level, the camera shows where the exit is

