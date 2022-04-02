Drone Update!

This update contains new items: Automatic Drone!
The drone automatically aims the enemies and shot at them.
Different type of drone exists:
- Shield drone: This drone can block enemy bullets
- Shooting drone: This drone can shot bullet at enemies
- Laser drone: This drone can shot laser beam at enemies
2 specific skill have been added for drones.
Other improvements:
- Player now gains gold at the end of each room
- Increase attack bot damage
- Increase thorn skill damage
- Show unlocked skill points for each room
- Add giveup button to restart a run
- When player find all the keys in a level, the camera shows where the exit is
Changed files in this update