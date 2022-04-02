10.0.2 - Minor Patch

This patch contains the following bug fixes and updates:
- Fixed a rare bug that takes place after a successful pickoff play.
- Add a new rule option for the intentional walk rule implemented in 2017. This rule isdisabled by default. When enabled, intentional walks will not add to the pitcher's pitch count. The 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 libraries will be updated to have this rule enabled. You can find the option in the Alternate Rules Option Group.
- Added a new option to change the likelihood of a pickoff. You will find this option in the Base Running Option Group.
- Added more options for the size of the play by play window.
- Made the logos a little bigger on the calendar day view.
Changed files in this update