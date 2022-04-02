Trials of Proelium V3

Version 3 is now out for Trials of Proelium. It fixes several issues and improves the overall gameplay performance.
Battles:
- Going to a boss with four characters and using three or more summons by either waiting a long time for the cooldown or using the initialize spell could cause the game to crash. To avoid going over the character limit, the following things have been changed:
1: Each character can only use one summon per battle (Letha's clone skill + a Yoni summon)
2: Removed cooldowns for all summon spells and instead locks them once a summon has been spawned. Summon spells are unlocked when a battle is over (by winning or escaping)
You can now see current health and status for all characters in your party, even if you go beyond four members
Sacratus can, in some instances, arrogantly revive players only to then ask why they are still alive. He can still arrogantly revive players, but his dialogue has been changed to make more sense now in case players encountered this specific flaw
Maps:
Fixed a very situation specific glitch that made it impossible to go to Silverbay jungle after all the academy quests were completed, but the Veneficus boss fight had not begun yet
Fixed a situation specific glitch causing Amos to sometimes become invisible during the double date quest
Fixed a couple of minor tileset issues in a couple maps
Adjusted information for Golden beach to say the recommended level is 10+ instead of 1+, since the only enemy there can easily kill players going to the Golden beach too early
Etc:
Removed "buffs" from Lexy since she doesn't have any buff spells
Minor consistency adjustments so all items at the fairy trader costs no gold and one token
Asteroid quest item is now a key item as it should be
Slight adjustments to make things more clear. Like Extasis seal skill (it's meant to only seal physical skills but not magic. I changed the spell to say "Physical Seal" rather than just "Seal")
