Zeepkist update for 2 April 2022

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 8, Patch 8

2 April 2022

  • Changed podium icon in level editor
  • Fixed a localization typo
  • Changed "Toggle Tooltips" to "Show Controls" in photo mode
  • Super-bottom-out force doesn't get triggered by rigidbody colliders anymore
  • Fixed a small typography error in the free play level select menu
  • Fixed adventure path disappearing on low graphics settings (I think)
  • Changed debug-info key binding from Page-Up to Left-Alt + Page-Up to prevent accidentally toggling it on
  • Displayed times can no longer be less than 0, will display as 00:00.000
  • Times set in online multiplayer will now be saved locally, and will show up in free play
  • Added date and time info to race results screens, for the community-run records site*

*We have a community-run records website right here: https://zeepkist-records.com/ :D

Happy Zeepkisting!!

I hope I didn't break anything!!

