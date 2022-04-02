Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 8, Patch 8

- Changed podium icon in level editor
- Fixed a localization typo
- Changed "Toggle Tooltips" to "Show Controls" in photo mode
- Super-bottom-out force doesn't get triggered by rigidbody colliders anymore
- Fixed a small typography error in the free play level select menu
- Fixed adventure path disappearing on low graphics settings (I think)
- Changed debug-info key binding from Page-Up to Left-Alt + Page-Up to prevent accidentally toggling it on
- Displayed times can no longer be less than 0, will display as 00:00.000
- Times set in online multiplayer will now be saved locally, and will show up in free play
- Added date and time info to race results screens, for the community-run records site*
*We have a community-run records website right here: https://zeepkist-records.com/ :D
Happy Zeepkisting!!
I hope I didn't break anything!!
Changed files in this update