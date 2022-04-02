 Skip to content

Armoured Commander II update for 2 April 2022

Update 1.1.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update fixing a few bugs and adding some helpful features:

1.1.5 Changelog

ADD: Much improved Field Hospital console image by Allie
ADD: Tab key can now be used to cycle through active tab in in-game menu
ADD: Pop-up message in bail-out when trying to rescue an unconscious crewman but they have no hatch or their hatch is shut
ADD: Ultrawide fullscreen option for 21:9 displays
ADD: Command to delete a campaign record

CNG: New/old sound effect for recon action

FIX: Extended characters now displayed properly in crewmen memorial menu
FIX: Purple Hearts now correctly awarded for Heavy or Serious injuries

