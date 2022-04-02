 Skip to content

Paladin's Oath update for 2 April 2022

[v1.4.0] New Scenario and Key Rebindings

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features & Improvements

  • New Scenario: "Rise of the Ancients" (+ associated Steam Achievements)
  • Options> ability to switch from Drag to Click-Move-Click
  • Options> ability to rebind all shortcuts to keyboard or mouse buttons
  • Options> ability to auto-select single mana without showing UI whenever possible
  • Shortcut to open the map from anywhere (default 'M')
  • Shortcut to close last active menu (default 'X')
  • Campfire> Show final round reminder
  • Campfire> EndOfTurn confirmation dialog is now closeable/cancellable
  • Benediction> Hide irrelevant benedictions outside of Campfire

Fixes

  • Graphic Settings> More options to apply the graphics settings
  • Codex> fixed stacking of codex menu if pressing the shortcut repeatedly

Content Fixes

  • Elusive Armor> fix odd behavior when normal armor was debuffed
  • Frost Saturation> clarified requires successful block

