[v1.4.0] New Scenario and Key Rebindings

Features & Improvements
- New Scenario: "Rise of the Ancients" (+ associated Steam Achievements)
- Options> ability to switch from Drag to Click-Move-Click
- Options> ability to rebind all shortcuts to keyboard or mouse buttons
- Options> ability to auto-select single mana without showing UI whenever possible
- Shortcut to open the map from anywhere (default 'M')
- Shortcut to close last active menu (default 'X')
- Campfire> Show final round reminder
- Campfire> EndOfTurn confirmation dialog is now closeable/cancellable
- Benediction> Hide irrelevant benedictions outside of Campfire
Fixes
- Graphic Settings> More options to apply the graphics settings
- Codex> fixed stacking of codex menu if pressing the shortcut repeatedly
Content Fixes
- Elusive Armor> fix odd behavior when normal armor was debuffed
- Frost Saturation> clarified requires successful block
