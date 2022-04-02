 Skip to content

Gold Hunter update for 2 April 2022

Version 0.581 Alpha

Last edited by Wendy

Changed

■ Changed help instruction for goldpanning on tablet
■ Changed color for ghosts

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with start the game in vr
■ Fixed error with falling through the claim 0 with vehicle
■ Fixed error with falling items through the claim 0
■ Fixed error with attach item "lid01" to item "bucket04"
■ Fixed error with attach item "lid01" to item "bucket05"
■ Fixed error with movements after closing the tablet with esc
■ Fixed error with attach item "washingplantportable02" to vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with showing help information for object "mobilhome01"
■ Fixed error with spawn money $0, if no start money selected
■ Fixed error with save money to savegame

