 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 2 April 2022

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.01.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8486240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The UI has been adapted to larger screens such as 4K on the start screen.
Fixed Japanese OS to force start with Japanese subtitles, English on other OS.
Changed the graphics quality from Low to Ultra by default, which will reduce the number of fence pop-ups on the farm.
Owner now notifies of meal and milking time-outs during tutorial
Added conversation between owner and veterinarian
Added NEWS article

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.