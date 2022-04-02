ZPlague V1.2.2.0

Hello guys. This is a small update focused on particles.
//- Now gunner has 150 Max HP;
//- Enhanced some particles;
//- Now spawns a particle on the location that shoot hits something;
Changed files in this update