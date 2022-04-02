 Skip to content

ZPlague update for 2 April 2022

ZPlague V1.2.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8486236

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello guys. This is a small update focused on particles.

//- Now gunner has 150 Max HP;
//- Enhanced some particles;
//- Now spawns a particle on the location that shoot hits something;

Changed files in this update

ZPlague Content Depot 1870281
  • Loading history…
