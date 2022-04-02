- Fixed: Animations for peasants assigned to depot, lumberjack and trapper
- Fixed: The story (dialog event about refugees) meant for Kroburg will no longer show up (with no effect) on the Refugee Camp map
- Fixed: Sound distortion on construction of walls
- Fixed: Destroyed buildings should no longer show the hand icon
- Fixed: Tent no longer shows an ugly red bubble when damaged or destroyed
- Fixed: Peasants bar now updated correctly upon peasant deaths
- Updated peasant bar visuals
- Reworked the way monsters interact with walls and buildings, which changes the dynamics of especially low-tier walls (high-end monsters will break through them more easily, but lose some energy doing so).
- Added fishing spots and fishing animation for the fishery.
- Improved the "close action cam" panel (delayed show and closing on daytime)
- Increased the range of the zoom speed slider, so you can set it to higher values (i.e. faster zoom)
- Changed the "drought" icon for fields, hope the new one is more clear
- Improved building bar tooltips
- Some more smaller UI improvements
- Upgraded Unity Engine version
Black Forest update for 2 April 2022
Large Bugfix Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update