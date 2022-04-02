 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 2 April 2022

Large Bugfix Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Animations for peasants assigned to depot, lumberjack and trapper
  • Fixed: The story (dialog event about refugees) meant for Kroburg will no longer show up (with no effect) on the Refugee Camp map
  • Fixed: Sound distortion on construction of walls
  • Fixed: Destroyed buildings should no longer show the hand icon
  • Fixed: Tent no longer shows an ugly red bubble when damaged or destroyed
  • Fixed: Peasants bar now updated correctly upon peasant deaths
  • Updated peasant bar visuals
  • Reworked the way monsters interact with walls and buildings, which changes the dynamics of especially low-tier walls (high-end monsters will break through them more easily, but lose some energy doing so).
  • Added fishing spots and fishing animation for the fishery.
  • Improved the "close action cam" panel (delayed show and closing on daytime)
  • Increased the range of the zoom speed slider, so you can set it to higher values (i.e. faster zoom)
  • Changed the "drought" icon for fields, hope the new one is more clear
  • Improved building bar tooltips
  • Some more smaller UI improvements
  • Upgraded Unity Engine version

