Saturday spruce-up

This is a bugfix update fixing the following issues:
- Campaign - Hard Truths: If you completed consecutive stages of the archive year after year, the event moving the story forward would not trigger correctly. This is no longer the case.
- Savefiles: An obsolete trade route that was undone would sometimes get saved to the savefile, especially in endless games, causing the save to no longer load. This should no longer be the case.
- Mac: Pressing caps lock during the game would break UI due to how weirdly Macs implement caps lock and a few strange decisions on Unity's part. This has been worked around so pressing caps lock is safe for the universe again.
- Tech - Economic zones: This technology used to not work correctly with information and izzium as a resource. It should be okay now.
- Tech - Void synthesizer: If you connected the synthesizer first, and only then upgraded a planet with a new need, the synthesizer would miss this and would not supply the need. This should now work correctly.
- Building structures: It is no longer possible to build structures at the very edge of known space, since this could cause them to end up too close to objects that haven't yet been discovered.
- Performance: Undo should now be a bit faster by avoiding empire updates after undoing actions that shouldn't change the world state.
- Localization: One perk description got accidentally "untranslated" due to translated strings being incorrectly overriden by their English "fallback".
- Localization - German: Grammar mistakes fixed in industry descriptions.
This update brings the version numbers up to v1.2(b932) on Windows and v1.2(b933) on Mac.
Changed files in this update