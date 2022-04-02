Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival v0.84.261.951

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.
If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.
Optimization of game creating menu：
- Added more custom difficulty settings.
- Added more custom random map settings.
- Can choose preset map - Easter Island on Standard Mode and Sandbox Mode.
- Can click the town name on top bar after entering the game to check the custom settings.
Factions and trade related optimization:
- Adjusted and optimized the size of factions panel, icons, and visual effect of reputation lv.
- Optimized the market place interface.
Feature Adjustments:
- Optimized all building icons to adapt the new build menu.
- Added auto text wrapping on Build Menu.
- Optimized the output way of Apiary. (Rebuilding needed. )
- Optimized the visual effect of roads.
- Optimized the possibility of triggering fog in rainy weather.
- Added mute the sound when focus loss feature in setting.
- Added lightness adjustment feature in settings.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the wrong population shown in Boarding School after remodel.
- Fixed the technology School Expansion which mistakenly increase students in Boarding School.
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select Properties - BETAS, and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
- Game Saves Compatibility
In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
- Warning
In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.
Contact us:
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community
Changed depots in test1 branch