The UI has been adapted to larger screens such as 4K on the start screen.
Fixed Japanese OS to force start with Japanese subtitles, English on other OS.
Changed the graphics quality from Low to Ultra by default, which will reduce the number of fence pop-ups on the farm.
Owner now notifies of meal and milking time-outs during tutorial
Added conversation between owner and veterinarian
Added NEWS article
Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 2 April 2022
Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.01.1
