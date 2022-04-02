 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fragments Of A Mind update for 2 April 2022

Update Notes 1 (April 2nd)

Share · View all patches · Build 8485838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Perk changes
  • Cheat Death - reduced the cooldown to 75 seconds (was 90)
  • Void Walker - increased the number of allowed deaths to 2 (was 1)
Chapter 3
  • wolves now run slightly slower
  • amethyst walls move slower on normal and hard difficulties (speed is unchanged on easy)
Chapter 5
  • big robots now move a bit slower but attack slightly faster
  • lightning strikes remain on the ground for a shorter period of time
Chapter 8
  • timed gates now stay open about 10% longer
  • ice walls move slower on normal and hard difficulties (speed is unchanged on easy)

Changed files in this update

MainContent Depot 1609581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.