Update Notes 1 (April 2nd)

Perk changes
- Cheat Death - reduced the cooldown to 75 seconds (was 90)
- Void Walker - increased the number of allowed deaths to 2 (was 1)
Chapter 3
- wolves now run slightly slower
- amethyst walls move slower on normal and hard difficulties (speed is unchanged on easy)
Chapter 5
- big robots now move a bit slower but attack slightly faster
- lightning strikes remain on the ground for a shorter period of time
Chapter 8
- timed gates now stay open about 10% longer
- ice walls move slower on normal and hard difficulties (speed is unchanged on easy)
Changed files in this update