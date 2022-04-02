v0.8.9 - Visual redesign of Basic Assessment and Combat Scenarios areas.

In order to differentiate Gravia's visual aesthetic, I've redesigned two areas of the game that were looking the worst or just generic.
Other bug fixes and improvements based on playtesting.
Changed files in this update