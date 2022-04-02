Version 1.4 (Please read! Rollback version available for corrupt save files)

Hello everyone,

Just a quick update with a catch, I've had a few reports about being stuck due to a game-breaking bug when entering passwords in other languages. The solution was to just make all passwords in every version in English, this was the only way to fix the problem.

SAVE FILES:

Please note that this update WILL break your current save files, however, I have added a rollback branch to resume your save in the game's properties/betas tab in the Steam library. Select the [Version1.3] and update the game.

My apologies for these bugs, but I didn't really have many testers in other languages at the time and I'm only finding out about these now. Hopefully, this is the last one!