TFC: The Fertile Crescent update for 2 April 2022

Added support for 32-bit Windows

If you see an update downloading, it's because we added support for 32-bit Windows.

There are no other changes or new version number apart from that. We'll update you on our future patches once the dust from the release has settled.

