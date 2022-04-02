Feature Friday - April 1, 2022

203.29
- Villages are no longer occasionally colonized by multiple versions of the same legendary creature, which lead to various issues.
- The quest 'Pax Klanq, I Presume?' now completes after you do the important step and talk to Barathrum about it, even if earlier quest steps are still active.
- Events that would create an open pit in [redacted] now open space-time rifts instead.
- Meyehind and Liihart now aid Eskhind if you initiate a fight with her via dialogue.
- 'Do You Really Want to Die' prompts now function correctly in modes with checkpoints.
- Fixed a bug that caused the key mapping option in the system menu to set a checkpoint.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when an open pit appeared in a pocket dimension that wraps back onto itself in a single screen.
- Fixed a bug that caused some secrets to fail to print to the message log when they were revealed.
- Fixed a bug that caused blank sultan murals to appear in rare circumstances.
- Fixed an exception caused by malformed color codes.
- Fixed a bug that caused manually dismissed proselytes to keep following you.
- Fixed a bug that caused Pax Klanq and other legendary fungi to infect a different limb from the one selected.
- Fixed a bug that caused Pax Klanq to spawn outside his hut.
- Fixed a bug that made it possible for a galgal to run over itself, particularly when possessed by the player.
- Fixed bugs in the interaction of space-time vortices with reality stabilization that caused confusing messages and inappropriate showers of sparks.
- Fixed a bug that made your force bubble not move with you when you jumped. (This probably also will result in jumping interacting with other movement-triggered events that it previously bypassed.)
- Fixed a bug that made hydraulics presses only compress objects that were placed in them, not creatures who entered them.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the comm panel from taking data disks from the player.
- Fixed a typo with a Paralyzing Stinger exclusion.
- [modding]Added anatomies for motes, mirrors, and octohedra.
