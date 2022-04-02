 Skip to content

Ancient Gods update for 2 April 2022

Ancient Gods patch 0.5.0

Ancient Gods patch 0.5.0 is LIVE now!

New mechanism: Gems
  • Now you can attach a gem to a card to change it depending on which gem is attached to it.

How to get gems:
  • Gem will drop from the treasure after winning the battle (Gem drop rate will increase according to the opponent's strength).
  • Buy gems from the merchant.

Inventory
  • A place to store gems collected during exploration, all gems will be lost at the end of the run
How to attach gem to card and remove the gem from it:
  • The campfire event will have an additional option where you attach gems to the card
  • The merchant now has a service to attach gems to cards
  • Added a new event: Jeweler
  • He provides the service of attaching and removing gems without any charge.

Card Library
  • In this feature, you can see all the cards in the game and their variations

Treasure UI rework
  • Now after opening the treasure dropped from the opponent, a popup will appear showing all the rewards in the treasure chest

Balance
  • Momentum now offers 2 AGI combos instead of 4.
ːdazed_yetiː Fixed bugs
  • Fixed a bug where low-level monsters used cards that didn't match their main stat.
  • Fixed a bug where Zeus would automatically activate every card in the hand.
  • Fixed bug related to passives with keyword: when play a card.
ːag_smileː Others
  • Fixed some grammar errors in English based on player feedback.
  • Add some bugs as always ːlaughing_yetiː.

That's all in this update. Remember if you wanna talk about Ancient Gods or simply chat with people I suggest you join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/Ge8kBBSgDE

