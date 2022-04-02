Ancient Gods patch 0.5.0 is LIVE now!
New mechanism: Gems
- Now you can attach a gem to a card to change it depending on which gem is attached to it.
How to get gems:
- Gem will drop from the treasure after winning the battle (Gem drop rate will increase according to the opponent's strength).
- Buy gems from the merchant.
Inventory
- A place to store gems collected during exploration, all gems will be lost at the end of the run
How to attach gem to card and remove the gem from it:
- The campfire event will have an additional option where you attach gems to the card
- The merchant now has a service to attach gems to cards
- Added a new event: Jeweler
- He provides the service of attaching and removing gems without any charge.
Card Library
- In this feature, you can see all the cards in the game and their variations
Treasure UI rework
- Now after opening the treasure dropped from the opponent, a popup will appear showing all the rewards in the treasure chest
Balance
- Momentum now offers 2 AGI combos instead of 4.
ːdazed_yetiː Fixed bugs
- Fixed a bug where low-level monsters used cards that didn't match their main stat.
- Fixed a bug where Zeus would automatically activate every card in the hand.
- Fixed bug related to passives with keyword: when play a card.
ːag_smileː Others
- Fixed some grammar errors in English based on player feedback.
- Add some bugs as always ːlaughing_yetiː.
That's all in this update. Remember if you wanna talk about Ancient Gods or simply chat with people I suggest you join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/Ge8kBBSgDE
Changed files in this update