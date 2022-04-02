 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dimension Quest Pinball update for 2 April 2022

Back from the store what did I miss

Share · View all patches · Build 8485305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

?????

Why were they square????

Also! Joking aside, I managed to finally find the source of the sound bug that's been plaguing new players since the game launched. It's finally, FINALLY patched.

Changed files in this update

Dimension Quest Pinball Content Depot 1870911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.